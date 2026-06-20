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Masked Arsonists Target Ukrainian-Linked Restaurant in Warsaw

Masked Arsonists Target Ukrainian-Linked Restaurant in Warsaw


2026-06-20 01:55:10
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian-linked restaurant in Warsaw was damaged in an apparent arson attack early Tuesday after two masked individuals allegedly set part of the building on fire, according to reports.

The incident involved the Mur Mur restaurant, whose owner, Alexey Kostylev, said two men wearing masks and hooded clothing approached the premises at around 4 a.m.

According to his account, one of the suspects initially inspected the area before the pair ignited part of the property. He also claimed that one of the individuals returned shortly afterward, apparently to film the scene following the attack.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused damage to the restaurant.

The incident comes amid growing concerns in Poland over acts of sabotage and politically motivated attacks linked to the war in Ukraine, as well as ongoing tensions between senior Polish and Ukrainian officials over historical wartime disputes.

Polish authorities have launched an investigation, though no suspects have been publicly identified and no motive has yet been officially announced.

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