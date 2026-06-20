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Germany, Türkiye Deepen Economic, Energy Partnership
(MENAFN) Germany’s Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche is set to journey to Türkiye this week for senior-level discussions aimed at reinforcing trade and energy collaboration, her ministry revealed on Monday.
“Türkiye is a strategically important partner for Germany,” ministry spokeswoman Susanne Ungrad stated to journalists in Berlin. “The visit on Thursday and Friday will focus on the German-Turkish economic and energy partnership,” she emphasized.
Reiche’s agenda includes participation in sessions of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) as well as the German-Turkish Energy Forum, both of which are established platforms designed to enhance bilateral relations. In addition, she will engage in direct conversations with Turkish ministerial counterparts, joined by approximately 30 business executives representing vital economic and energy industries.
Germany stands as one of Türkiye’s most significant economic allies and continued to be its leading export market in 2025. With more than 8,000 enterprises backed by German investment operating actively in the country, bilateral commerce surpassed $52 billion last year. During German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s trip to Ankara in October 2025, the two nations declared their shared goal of expanding bilateral trade to exceed $60 billion in the foreseeable future.
“Türkiye is a strategically important partner for Germany,” ministry spokeswoman Susanne Ungrad stated to journalists in Berlin. “The visit on Thursday and Friday will focus on the German-Turkish economic and energy partnership,” she emphasized.
Reiche’s agenda includes participation in sessions of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) as well as the German-Turkish Energy Forum, both of which are established platforms designed to enhance bilateral relations. In addition, she will engage in direct conversations with Turkish ministerial counterparts, joined by approximately 30 business executives representing vital economic and energy industries.
Germany stands as one of Türkiye’s most significant economic allies and continued to be its leading export market in 2025. With more than 8,000 enterprises backed by German investment operating actively in the country, bilateral commerce surpassed $52 billion last year. During German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s trip to Ankara in October 2025, the two nations declared their shared goal of expanding bilateral trade to exceed $60 billion in the foreseeable future.
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