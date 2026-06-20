Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan's Kuryk Port Receives Subsea Cable For Caspian Fiber-Optic Project

Kazakhstan's Kuryk Port Receives Subsea Cable For Caspian Fiber-Optic Project


2026-06-20 01:34:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. A subsea cable intended for the construction of a fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea has been delivered to Kazakhstan's port of Kuryk, as reported by Samruk-Kazyna.

According to the statement, after customs procedures are completed, the cable will be sent to Azerbaijan to begin installation works. Locations for shore landing chambers have already been determined along the future route in both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The company noted that the subsea cable installation is scheduled for summer 2026.

"Currently, horizontal directional drilling works are underway on Kazakhstan's coast. A protective cable conduit is being created in the coastal rocky ground to connect the seabed with the shore landing chamber. Once drilling is completed, a cable-laying vessel approaching from Azerbaijan will pull the subsea cable through the prepared channel for its subsequent connection to the coastal station", the company said.

--

MENAFN20062026000187011040ID1111284850



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search