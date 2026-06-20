Seven Dead, Three Injured As Consecutive Explosions Strike Bannu

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Bannu: At least seven people were killed and three others injured in two consecutive explosions in the Barghanto area of Bannu's semi-tribal region, which falls within the jurisdiction of Ahmadzai Police Station, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi.

Police said the first explosion occurred near a passenger Datsun vehicle carrying members of the Hathi Khel tribe. Shortly after the blast, a second explosion struck a vehicle that was transporting the injured to a hospital.

The deceased were shifted to the Rural Health Center (RHC), while the injured were taken to KGN Hospital for medical treatment.

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DPO Yasir Afridi confirmed that security forces and law enforcement personnel reached the scene immediately after the incidents and have begun collecting evidence to determine the nature and circumstances of the explosions.

According to local sources, the victims belonged to the Hathi Khel tribe. The tribe had previously formed a peace committee to resist terrorist activities in the area. Several clashes have reportedly taken place between militants and members of the tribe in the past.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the twin explosions, while security measures in the area have been intensified.