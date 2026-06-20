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Marcos Calls Hormuz Reopening ‘Best News’ After US–Iran Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday described the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as “the best news” following a long-anticipated peace agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending their conflict.
During a joint press appearance in Manila with visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Marcos welcomed the reported deal between Washington and Tehran, saying the development would be highly positive if fully implemented.
According to statements from his office, he emphasized that the situation could represent a turning point if it leads to a sustained and lasting peace, adding: “We hope, we pray that this is the case, that it is over, the war is over, and it will be a lasting peace.”
He also noted that both the Philippines and Germany are closely watching the finalization of the ceasefire arrangement, which is expected to contribute to regional stability if successfully concluded.
Earlier discussions between Marcos and Steinmeier also touched on strengthening bilateral relations, with both sides highlighting continued cooperation in areas tied to economic growth and national development.
During a joint press appearance in Manila with visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Marcos welcomed the reported deal between Washington and Tehran, saying the development would be highly positive if fully implemented.
According to statements from his office, he emphasized that the situation could represent a turning point if it leads to a sustained and lasting peace, adding: “We hope, we pray that this is the case, that it is over, the war is over, and it will be a lasting peace.”
He also noted that both the Philippines and Germany are closely watching the finalization of the ceasefire arrangement, which is expected to contribute to regional stability if successfully concluded.
Earlier discussions between Marcos and Steinmeier also touched on strengthening bilateral relations, with both sides highlighting continued cooperation in areas tied to economic growth and national development.
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