403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ebola Outbreak Expands in Congo as Daily Infections Reach New High
(MENAFN) Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have reported the largest single-day increase in confirmed Ebola infections since the current outbreak began, with 72 new cases recorded within 24 hours. The virus has also spread to two additional health zones, further widening the scope of the epidemic.
According to the latest update from the Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed infections has climbed to 782 since the outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola was officially declared on May 15.
The sharpest rise in cases was observed in Ituri province, the center of the outbreak, where 56 new infections were registered.
“The high number of detected cases reflects more active community surveillance. The population reports, the teams investigate,” the ministry said.
The death toll has increased by 29, bringing the total number of fatalities to 181. As a result, the case fatality rate rose to 23.1%, up from 21%.
Officials also confirmed that the outbreak has reached two more health zones—Nia-Nia in Ituri province and Mabalako in North Kivu—raising the number of affected zones to 31 across three provinces.
Since the outbreak began, 40 patients have recovered from the disease.
The ministry stated that emergency response measures are being rapidly deployed in the newly affected areas in an effort to contain further transmission.
According to the latest update from the Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed infections has climbed to 782 since the outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola was officially declared on May 15.
The sharpest rise in cases was observed in Ituri province, the center of the outbreak, where 56 new infections were registered.
“The high number of detected cases reflects more active community surveillance. The population reports, the teams investigate,” the ministry said.
The death toll has increased by 29, bringing the total number of fatalities to 181. As a result, the case fatality rate rose to 23.1%, up from 21%.
Officials also confirmed that the outbreak has reached two more health zones—Nia-Nia in Ituri province and Mabalako in North Kivu—raising the number of affected zones to 31 across three provinces.
Since the outbreak began, 40 patients have recovered from the disease.
The ministry stated that emergency response measures are being rapidly deployed in the newly affected areas in an effort to contain further transmission.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment