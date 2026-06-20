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Qatar, Kuwait Endorse US-Iran Talks
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that both Qatar and Kuwait expressed their backing for the progress made in negotiations between the United States and Iran. They voiced optimism that Washington and Tehran will soon finalize an agreement.
During a phone conversation, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah addressed the matter, according to the statement released by the Foreign Ministry.
"Both sides affirmed their full support for the ongoing commendable efforts to address all pending issues through dialogue and peaceful means," the ministry noted.
This diplomatic exchange highlights the Gulf states’ encouragement of peaceful resolution and constructive dialogue in international affairs.
During a phone conversation, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah addressed the matter, according to the statement released by the Foreign Ministry.
"Both sides affirmed their full support for the ongoing commendable efforts to address all pending issues through dialogue and peaceful means," the ministry noted.
This diplomatic exchange highlights the Gulf states’ encouragement of peaceful resolution and constructive dialogue in international affairs.
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