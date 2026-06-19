Norway Announces Intention To Open Diplomatic Mission In Greenland

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: Oslo authorities announced today their intention to open a diplomatic mission in Greenland to strengthen bilateral relations, at a time of escalating tensions between the US president and Denmark over this self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated during his semi-annual press conference, "We have decided to establish a consulate general in Nuuk, Greenland, to enhance cooperation with the Greenlandic authorities, particularly on maritime matters." He added, "The Nordic regions constitute the most important strategic priority for Norway, and the Arctic is of growing importance to international politics and security."

Norway and the other Nordic countries had previously shown strong support for Denmark and Greenland (located between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans) last January when Trump declared he would not rule out using force to "take control" of the Danish territory.

He later backtracked on his position, and the three capitals formed a working group that meets regularly to discuss the future relationship between Denmark, Greenland, and the United States. Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens Frederik Nielsen, recently stated that these negotiations are "progressing, but have not yet yielded any agreement."

It is worth noting that the territory's capital, Nuuk, currently hosts four consulates general: one for Iceland (established in 2013), one for the United States (established in 2020), and two for France and Canada, which are scheduled to open in 2026.