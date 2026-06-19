Nawrocki Strips Zelensky Of Poland's Highest Honor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Polish Radio, as relayed by Ukrinform.

According to Nawrocki, following consultations with the Chapter of the Order, he decided to strip Volodymyr Zelensky of Poland's highest state honor.

This decision was made after the President of Ukraine signed a decree conferring the honorary title“Named After the Heroes of the UPA” on the“North” Special Operations Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the publication adds.

The report states that in his statement,“Navrotsky emphasized that the Order of the White Eagle is a symbol of the highest trust of the Republic of Poland, which requires not only merit but also respect for the foundations of Polish society. He called the Ukrainian authorities' decision to honor the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) outrageous and damaging to trust between the nations.”

“This is a blow not only to historical memory but also to the trust we have built over the years. It is a blow to the foundations of reconciliation,” said the Polish president.

At the same time, he emphasized that this decision is not directed against the Ukrainian people.

It is also noted that the Polish prime minister's signature is still required for this decision to take effect.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky bestowed the honorary title“In the Name of the Heroes of the UPA upon the“North” Separate Special Operations Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned this move.

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At the same time, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that the history of the Polish and Ukrainian peoples contains both glorious and tragic chapter, but that honoring the UPA heroes had no anti-Polish undertones.

The Order of the White Eagle is the oldest and highest state award of the Republic of Poland. Volodymyr Zelensky was awarded this honor in April 2023 for his contributions to strengthening Polish-Ukrainian relations and defending human rights.

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