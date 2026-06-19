Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Heads For Third Weekly Loss Amid Stronger Dollar

Gold Heads For Third Weekly Loss Amid Stronger Dollar


2026-06-19 02:22:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices edged lower on Friday and were on track for a third consecutive weekly decline, pressured by a stronger US dollar and growing concerns over a potential interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell nearly 2 percent to USD 4,125.68 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery declined 0.9 percent to USD 4,207.80 per ounce.

The precious metal came under pressure as the dollar strengthened and the Federal Reserve signaled a hawkish monetary policy stance, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

In other precious metals trading, spot silver fell 0.8 percent to USD 65.32 per ounce, platinum declined 0.9 percent to USD 1,680.87, and palladium slipped 0.5 percent to USD 1,272 per ounce.

MENAFN19062026000063011010ID1111283987



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search