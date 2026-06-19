Swiss Government Wants To Strengthen Medicine Supply
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Deutsch
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Bundesrat will Arzneimittelversorgung stärken
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Read more: Bundesrat will Arzneimittelversorgung sta
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In the event of impending shortages, wholesalers and importers are to be permitted, on a temporary basis, to import medicines that are not authorised in Switzerland. Pharmacies are also to be increasingly allowed to manufacture medicines themselves in the event of shortages.
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The bill also provides for the lifting of the general ban on mail-order sales. In future, chemists will also be permitted to dispatch over-the-counter medicines, provided a canton grants authorisation.
Regulations will also be introduced governing the dispensing of individual tablets, to prevent waste and reduce antibiotic resistance. Furthermore, chiropractors will now be permitted to prescribe medicines in the same way as doctors.
The consultation period runs until October 16.
Translated from German, sub-edited by tsExternal Content Related Stories Popular Stories N
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