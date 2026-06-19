Centre Approves MSP Procurement Of Pulses & Oilseeds In Four States

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved procurement of pulses and oilseeds under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Haryana to ensure farmers receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and are protected from distress sales.

Uttar Pradesh received the largest allocation, with approval for procurement of 48,298 MT of moong, 97,970 MT of urad and 41,718 MT of groundnut during the Summer 2026 season. The total MSP value of the approved procurement exceeds Rs 1,490 crore.

In Gujarat, procurement of 18,250 MT of moong has been approved under PSS, with an MSP value of more than Rs 160 crore, providing price support to pulse growers in the state.

For Tamil Nadu, the Centre increased the approved moong procurement limit for RMS 2025-26 from 885 MT to 990 MT, allowing an additional 105 MT to be procured. The total MSP value of the procurement stands at Rs 8.68 crore.

Meanwhile, Haryana has been granted approval to procure 2,115 MT of moong during the Summer 2026 season, with the MSP value estimated at over Rs 18 crore.

The approvals are aimed at strengthening MSP operations, supporting pulse and oilseed farmers, and ensuring remunerative returns amid market price fluctuations.

(KNN Bureau)