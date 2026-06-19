Art Basel Is Facing An Unexpected Challenge: Itself

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Basel 2026 Posts Strong Sales as Paris Emerges as a Rival

Art Basel 2026 delivered a week of solid transactions, even as dealers described a slower pace and a thinner collector crowd than in the market's earlier peak years. The biggest reported sales came from Hauser & Wirth, which placed a Gerhard Richter for $20 million and a 1963 Picasso for $35 million. Gray sold David Hockney's Studio Interior 2 (2014) for $8.5 million, and Gagosian sold an untitled 1984 Willem de Kooning to a private Asian collection for a high-seven-figure sum.

The fair's commercial strength, however, sat alongside a more structural question: whether the flagship Basel event is now competing with its own success. Art Basel Paris, launched in 2022 and expanded in 2024, has become a serious draw, with some collectors and dealers treating it as a smoother, more accessible alternative. That tension was visible throughout the week in Basel, where the atmosphere remained serious and high-level, but not as densely packed with American buyers as in previous years.

One response was the fair's“Basel Exclusive” initiative, which withheld selected works from PDF previews and revealed them only on site. The tactic appeared to sharpen interest. Dealers reported collectors asking for details on the hidden works, and several of those pieces sold. Almine Rech placed a Picasso in the $6 million range, David Zwirner sold Elizabeth Peyton's Transmission (E, rose) (2026) for $1.2 million, and Sprüth Magers sold a 2017 work from John Baldessari's“Emoji Series” for $500,000.

Sales were also active in the fair's more specialized sections. Gypsum Gallery sold nine works by Hana El-Sagini, priced from $3,400 to $11,400, while Galerie Molitor placed Yalda Afsah's HEAT (2026) with the German national collection for around $40,000. In Premiere, Magenta Plains sold two Liza Lacroix paintings at $40,000 each. In Zero10, the digital-art section, Fellowship sold John Gerrard's STANDARD (2022) for $500,000, and Bitforms and Max Estrella sold Rafael Lozano-Hemmer's Pulse Aglomerate (2024) for $180,000.

Even with fewer American collectors in attendance, several U.S.-based advisors were present, including Todd Levin, George Newall, and Rob Teeters. As one advisor, Benjamin Godsill, put it, the Americans who did come were“excited to be here.” That enthusiasm points to what still distinguishes Basel: not just sales, but a fair that continues to define the market's center of gravity even as its own offshoot grows more persuasive.