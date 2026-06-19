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Switzerland Announces Postponement Of US-Iran Talks
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Switzerland has announced the postponement of talks that were scheduled to take place today between the United States and Iran at the Burgenstock mountain resort, without setting a new date Foreign Ministry spokesman Nicolas Bidault said that his country remains fully committed to its efforts to promote dialogue, emphasizing that Switzerland stands ready to facilitate any future meetings announcement came after US Vice President JD Vance delayed a planned visit to Switzerland today, as part of talks related to implementing the memorandum of understanding signed between Washington and Tehran United States and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding electronically on Wednesday, aiming to end the military escalation that began on February 28.
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