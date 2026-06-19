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Iran Says It Will Waive Fees For Hormuz During 60 Day Negotiation Period


2026-06-19 02:03:36
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran's Strait of Hormuz body ‌said on Friday ​it ‌would waive planned ‌fees ⁠to ‌use ‌the strait during ⁠a 60-day negotiation period under the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States ​this week.

Ships seeking passage through the ‌strait while ⁠the ​interim agreement is in ​force must submit transit requests at least 48 hours before arrival, Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) ‌said in ‌a notice.

Iran ⁠would waive ⁠fees ⁠for security, safety, environmental services and related insurance during the period, ​while requiring vessels to coordinate routes and transit times in advance due to areas affected by mines and to ‌ensure ​safe navigation.

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Gulf Times

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