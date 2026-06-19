HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate 2 Now Available In A New Green Edition In The UAE

UAE, June 2026 - Huawei Consumer Business Group CBG has expanded the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate 2 lineup in the UAE with the introduction of a stylish new Green colour option. Joining the existing colour options, the new addition offers consumers another way to express their personal style while enjoying the smartwatch's groundbreaking miniaturised sonar-based underwater communication technology and premium exploration-focused design.Redefining what is possible in professional diving wearables and engineered for explorers and everyday users alike, the WATCH Ultimate 2 integrates a mini sonar unit and advanced piezoelectric ceramic plates, enabling divers to communicate underwater without any additional equipment, a breakthrough that traditional radio-wave technology cannot achieve due to water's signal limitations. Huawei's research team fortified the structure with a 0.25 mm reinforcing steel plate and a burst-proof membrane to protect the ultra-thin ceramic components while maintaining an elegant, streamlined build. The technology underwent rigorous real-world testing in diverse underwater environments, ensuring stable and dependable performance whether in open oceans or high-altitude lakes. The WATCH Ultimate 2 enhances diver safety through real-time underwater messaging within a 30-meter range and the ability to add up to 50 dive buddies, supported by more than 50 preset messages and emoticons for quick communication. In emergency situations, divers can trigger an SOS distress signal by holding the Function Button for three seconds, prompting the watch to automatically send alerts every 25 seconds. Nearby devices can receive and forward the message, extending the communication range up to 60 meters and significantly boosting rescue efficiency. Beyond its diving capabilities, the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate 2 delivers a premium design blended with advanced smart features for daily use, including enhanced health monitoring, precise sports tracking, and long-lasting battery performance. It offers a refined fit and durable build, making it equally suitable for extreme expeditions and everyday wear. Huawei continues to push the boundaries of wearable innovation, and the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate 2 stands as its most advanced exploration-ready smartwatch to date. For more information, visit Huawei's official retail channels or online platforms. About Huawei Consumer Business Group CBG:Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei's three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services. Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world's top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life.

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