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Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc.


2026-06-19 10:05:10
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Pulsar Helium Inc.: Announced that the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company's shareholders will take place on Friday, July 17, at 9:00am (Pacific), in the Company's corporate office located in White Rock, British Columbia. Pulsar Helium Inc. shares V are trading down $0.04 at $1.42.

MENAFN19062026000212011056ID1111283073



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