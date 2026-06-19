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Pulsar Helium Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Pulsar Helium Inc.: Announced that the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company's shareholders will take place on Friday, July 17, at 9:00am (Pacific), in the Company's corporate office located in White Rock, British Columbia. Pulsar Helium Inc. shares V are trading down $0.04 at $1.42.
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