HELE Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Helen Of Troy Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The Schall Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Helen of Troy Limited (“Helen of Troy” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: HELE ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 24, 2024 and October 8, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 3, 2026.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Helen of Troy misled investors about the success of its Project Pegasus restructuring program. The Company touted the“fuel” produced by Project Pegasus, despite what it called“implementation hiccups.” The Company continued to tout its restructuring effort, telling shareholders, "despite the delayed savings related to our Tennessee distribution center, Project Pegasus continues to move forward. We have made good progress on the cost of goods sold work streams, implementing multiple projects that reduce costs and simplify our supplier base." Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Helen of Troy, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,



Office: 310-301-3335

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SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm