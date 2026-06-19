Rahis Bharti And Dhoad Ensemble Enthrall Audience During PM Modi's Visit To France, Receive Standing Ovation

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 19 (IANS) In a moment of immense pride for Rajasthan and India, internationally acclaimed folk artist Rahis Bharti and his ensemble 'Dhoad – Gypsies of Rajasthan' were officially selected by the Embassy of India in Paris to perform at the grand welcome ceremony organised in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his official visit to France.

The cultural event, "Bonjour Modi", was held at the iconic Salle Pleyel Concert Hall in Paris and attended by members of the Indian diaspora, distinguished dignitaries, cultural leaders, and international guests.

Representing the rich artistic heritage of Rajasthan, Rahis Bharti and the Dhoad Ensemble delivered a spectacular performance that captivated the audience and earned a standing ovation.

The official selection of Rahis Bharti and Dhoad by the Embassy of India in Paris for this landmark occasion reflects their international reputation as leading ambassadors of Indian and Rajasthani culture.

Their participation was one of the highlights of the evening, showcasing the beauty, diversity, and vibrancy of India's cultural traditions before a global audience.

The audience was transported to the heart of Rajasthan through an extraordinary presentation featuring the iconic folk masterpiece "Kesariya Balam – Aao Ni Padharo Mhare Des", the devotional favourite "Meri Jhopdi Ke Bhaag Aaj Khul Jayenge", and the world-renowned Ghoomar dance.

The colourful costumes, traditional instruments, mesmerising rhythms, and dynamic choreography transformed the historic concert hall into a celebration of Rajasthan's living heritage.

The performance received enthusiastic applause and widespread appreciation from guests and dignitaries alike.

Speaking after the performance, Rahis Bharti said, "Being officially selected by the Embassy of India in Paris to perform for the welcome ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great honour and a proud moment for our entire team. This recognition is a tribute to the rich cultural traditions of Rajasthan and India. We are proud to carry our heritage to international audiences and strengthen cultural bonds through music and art."

Following their acclaimed performance in Paris, Rahis Bharti and the Dhoad Ensemble continue their European cultural tour with appearances at prestigious festivals and cultural events across France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland.

The group will also participate in celebrations marking the World Music Day in Paris, further promoting Rajasthan's unique artistic traditions on the international stage.

For more than two decades, Dhoad has been recognised worldwide as a distinguished cultural ambassador of Rajasthan, presenting authentic folk music and dance in some of the world's most prestigious venues and festivals.

The performance at Salle Pleyel stands as a remarkable achievement and a proud milestone for Rajasthan and Bharat, reaffirming the universal appeal of Indian culture and the enduring power of Rajasthan's artistic heritage.

"Officially selected by the Embassy of India in Paris, Rahis Bharti and Dhoad proudly represented Rajasthan and India, making 'Padharo Mhare Des' resonate across one of Europe's most prestigious concert halls."