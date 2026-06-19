Kyrgyzstan Continues Hydropower Repairs To Strengthen Energy Reliability

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan continues planned repair works at hydropower facilities to ensure reliable and uninterrupted operation of the national energy system.

This was stated in a press release from the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

"Conducting scheduled repairs allows ensuring reliable and uninterrupted operation of hydropower plants, increasing the operational reliability of equipment, and properly preparing energy facilities for the autumn-winter period," the ministry said.

The repair campaign is being implemented by OJSC Chakan HPP and includes both major and medium repairs of hydropower units.

Meanwhile, the ongoing repair campaign at Kyrgyzstan's hydropower facilities demonstrates the country's focus on strengthening the reliability of its existing energy infrastructure and ensuring stable electricity generation during the autumn-winter period.

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