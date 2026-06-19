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Information About Shares Issued By Invalda INVL And Votes Granted As Of 19 June 2026


2026-06-19 09:31:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 19 June 2026 the Register of Legal Entities has registered an increased authorised capital of Invalda INVL. Since that date, the total number of voting rights and share capital of the company has changed.

Data on shares issued by Invalda INVL AB:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares
ISIN code LT0000102279
LEI code 52990001IQUJ710GHH43
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29
Number of shares, units 12,683,228
Authorised capital, EUR 3,678,136.12
Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 12,683,228
Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders * 12,442,322

* according to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies' version which is in force at the time of publishing this information, in determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders, it is considered that the acquired own shares do not grant voting rights.

Further information:
Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL
...


MENAFN19062026004107003653ID1111282915



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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