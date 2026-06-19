Information About Shares Issued By Invalda INVL And Votes Granted As Of 19 June 2026

* according to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies' version which is in force at the time of publishing this information, in determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders, it is considered that the acquired own shares do not grant voting rights.

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