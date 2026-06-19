LHV Group's Own Share Acquisition Transactions
|Date
|Aggregated volume (pcs)
|Weighted average price per day (EUR)
|12.06.2026
|20,078
|3.398536209
|15.06.2026
|21,300
|3.393333333
|16.06.2026
|28,800
|3.38625
|17.06.2026
|20,667
|3.383483815
|18.06.2026
|21,300
|3.378333333
LHV Group is acquiring its own shares based on the resolution of the company's general meeting of shareholders held on 26 March 2025, and under the conditions decided by the Supervisory Board. The authorized agent for the transactions is AS LHV Pank. Summary data of the acquisitions will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day after the transaction and will be made available to the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on LHV Group's investor website.
LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's main subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs nearly 1,200 people. LHV's banking services are used by more than 500,000 customers, LHV-managed II pillar pension funds have over 104,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus provides insurance protection to 241,000 customers. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of LHV Group, holds a UK banking licence and offers banking services to international financial technology companies, loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail banking services.
Investor Relations
Sten Hans Jakobsoo
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
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Communications
Paul Pihlak
Head of Communications
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