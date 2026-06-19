Ramaco Resources Inc. Senior Notes Offering Investors (NASDAQ: METC) May Be Eligible To Recover Losses.
Lowey is continuing its investigation on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ramaco's common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's July 23-24, 2025 senior notes offering (“Senior Notes Offering”).“We encourage Ramaco Senior Notes Offering Investors to check their eligibility,” said Vincent R. Cappucci Jr., Attorney at Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.“As this case develops, we are looking forward to speaking with investors who believe they may qualify.”
If you invested in Ramaco's common stock in connection with the Senior Notes Offering, and wish to participate, please contact Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (...) at (914) 733-7278.
Any investor who wishes to participate must act before June 22, 2026.
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.
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Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
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SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
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