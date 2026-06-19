Northeast Can Lead India's Growth Story Through Organic Agriculture: Nirmala Sitharaman

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, June 19 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the Northeast has the potential to emerge as India's next growth powerhouse by leveraging its strengths in organic farming, sustainable agriculture and premium-quality produce, asserting that the region could lead the country's development journey in the years ahead.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Northeast's largest organic spice processing plant at Bhoirymbong in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, Sitharaman said the future of agriculture lies in quality, traceability and consumer trust rather than sheer volume of production.

The newly inaugurated facility, established by the Eastern Ri-Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company Limited, is expected to significantly boost value addition, processing capacity and market access for farmers cultivating high-value crops such as Lakadong turmeric, ginger and black pepper.

"The future belongs not to those who produce the most, but to those who produce the best -- cleaner, more traceable, trusted and premium products," the Union finance Minister added.

Highlighting Meghalaya's growing prominence in the organic agriculture sector, Sitharaman said the state enjoys a unique advantage as global consumers increasingly seek environmentally sustainable and ethically produced food products.

She noted that trust has become a critical factor in international markets and said Meghalaya's traditional farming practices, community-driven agriculture and ecological heritage position it favourably in the emerging global economy.

"The world is entering an age where trust commands a premium, and Meghalaya possesses that trust rooted in nature and generations of ecological wisdom," she said.

Emphasising the need for environmentally responsible growth, Sitharaman added that economic development and conservation must go hand in hand.

"We have to live and cohabit with nature," she remarked.

Referring to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, the Union Minister said the goal of a "Viksit Bharat" can only be achieved through the participation of every region, with the Northeast playing a pivotal role.

She also stressed the importance of empowering farmers, particularly women, through value addition, stronger producer cooperatives and access to global markets, enabling them to build internationally recognised brands around the region's organic products.