Rare Summer Snow Hits Mongolia, Triggers Extreme Cold Alert

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ULAANBAATAR, June 19 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Rare summer snowfall hit northern and central parts of Mongolia, including Khuvsgul province and the capital city of Ulaanbaatar, from Thursday night to Friday, Xinhua reported, citing the National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring.

In these areas, ground temperatures dropped to as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius, reaching the threshold of a severe weather event and triggering an abrupt cold snap.

In addition, cold rain and wet snow are forecast to affect large parts of the country, including northern, eastern, and central provinces, over the weekend. The meteorological agency warned that ground temperatures are expected to remain around or below 0 degrees Celsius, bringing unusually cold conditions for this time of year.

Although Mongolia is known for its harsh continental climate and long winters, snowfall during the summer months is a rare occurrence.

--NNN-XINHUA