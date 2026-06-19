Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Firefighters Battle Blaze At Warehouses In Kharkiv Caused By Russian Airstrike One Person Missing

Firefighters Battle Blaze At Warehouses In Kharkiv Caused By Russian Airstrike One Person Missing


2026-06-19 07:04:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region reported this on Facebook.

“One of the strikes hit a warehouse building in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city. The building was destroyed, and a massive fire broke out. Work is ongoing at the scene to extinguish the fire and clear the rubble,” the statement reads.

It is noted that State Emergency Service psychologists are providing assistance to residents.

The regional prosecutor's office reported that, according to preliminary information, a security guard was inside the warehouse during the strike; contact with him has not yet been established.

Read also: Enemy shelling damages school and community center in Chernihiv region

As previously reported, on the night of June 19, Russian forces launched a strike with guided bombs on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. Nine people were injured, including four children. Fifteen private houses, vehicles, and warehouse facilities were damaged.

MENAFN19062026000193011044ID1111282381



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search