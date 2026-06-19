K'taka Missing Case: Woman, Son Traced To Kerala Madrassa 2 Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Madikeri, June 19 (IANS) A missing persons case involving a woman and her nine‐year‐old son from Kushalnagar in Madikeri district has taken a controversial turn after the duo were traced to a madrassa in Kerala's Malappuram district, leading to the arrest of two persons by the Karnataka police.

The case has sparked allegations from several Hindu organisations, which claimed that the incident is linked to an alleged“love jihad” network. They demanded a thorough investigation and stringent action against those involved, alleging that similar networks are active in the Ponnani and Manjeri regions of Malappuram district.

According to police sources, the woman, identified as Sanchita, had been working at a textile shop in Kushalnagar. She reportedly went missing along with her son, prompting concern among family members.

Initially, it was alleged that she had eloped with the owner of the textile shop, identified as Saleem. Her husband subsequently launched a search for his wife and son and later approached the Kushalnagar police, suspecting the shop owner's involvement. Hindu activists also extended support to the family and participated in efforts to trace the missing duo.

Following a search operation, the woman and her son were traced to a madrassa in Kerala's Malappuram district. During the investigation, police reportedly found evidence suggesting that the woman and her son had undergone a religious conversion. It has also been alleged that the child underwent a circumcision ritual after their arrival in Kerala.

The police have arrested Saleem and another accused, identified as Jaleel, in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances under which the woman and her son travelled to Kerala and whether any coercion or inducement was involved.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Saleem had been running the textile shop near Kushalnagar for nearly a decade, while Sanchita had been employed there for the past three years. Investigators suspect that the accused may have influenced the woman and facilitated her relocation to the madrassa in Malappuram. However, officials have not yet disclosed the full details of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations alleged that a systematic religious conversion network is operating in the NTC building complex, where Sanchita worked, and claimed that Hindu women employed in various shops in the complex are being targeted. They urged the authorities to conduct a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

Police officials stated that the investigation is ongoing and that further action will be taken based on the inquiry's findings.