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Cadmium: Switzerland Seen As Safe, But Imports Raise Doubts

Cadmium: Switzerland Seen As Safe, But Imports Raise Doubts


2026-06-19 04:07:34
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A French report on high cadmium exposure from food has put the heavy metal in the spotlight again. Switzerland says its consumers are protected. Is this really the case? A Swissinfo analysis. This content was published on June 19, 2026 - 09:00 6 minutes

I cover food and agribusiness and have a special interest in sustainable supply chains, food safety and quality, as well emerging players and trends in the food industry. A background in forestry and conservation biology led me down the path of environmental advocacy. Journalism and Switzerland made me a neutral observer who holds companies accountable for their actions.

    More from this aut English Departm

Cadmium is back in the public eye. Almost three years after high levels of cadmium were detected in chocolate – including in Swiss chocolate maker Lindt's dark chocolates – alarm bells are ringing again about the presence of cadmium in food products.

More More Toxic cocoa beans: how much cadmium is in your chocolate?

This content was published on Aug 5, 2023 Watered-down global international norms means cadmium exposure from chocolate depends on where you live. Ongoing lawsuits might change that.

Read more: Toxic cocoa beans: how much cadmium is in your choco

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