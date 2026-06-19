Cadmium: Switzerland Seen As Safe, But Imports Raise Doubts

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A French report on high cadmium exposure from food has put the heavy metal in the spotlight again. Switzerland says its consumers are protected. Is this really the case? A Swissinfo analysis. This content was published on June 19, 2026 - 09:00 6 minutes

I cover food and agribusiness and have a special interest in sustainable supply chains, food safety and quality, as well emerging players and trends in the food industry. A background in forestry and conservation biology led me down the path of environmental advocacy. Journalism and Switzerland made me a neutral observer who holds companies accountable for their actions.

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