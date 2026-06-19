Indonesia Suspends Free Meal Distribution During Holidays

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: Indonesia's National Nutrition Agency has temporarily suspended the free meal program for students during school holidays to improve program management and increase budget efficiency.

The policy applies during school holidays, national and religious holidays, special holidays set by local governments, and weekends, Agustina Arumsari, deputy head for the agency, told a press conference in Jakarta on Thursday.

She said nutrition service units, known locally as SPPG, will not receive their daily operational incentive of 6 million rupiah (about 337 U.S. dollars) during the suspension period.

Agustina said the holiday period will be used to reorganize and improve the governance of the program.

Launched in January 2025, the flagship initiative aims to provide daily nutritious meals to schoolchildren, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, and the elderly.