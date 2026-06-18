BJP Confident Of NDA-Backed Parimal Nathwani's Win In Jharkhand Polls

BJP Confident of Nathwani's Victory

As the voting for Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand began on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo expressed confidence that National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-supported independent candidate Parimal Nathwani would win with a "large majority." Speaking to ANI on the Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP spokesperson said, "We are confident that our NDA-supported independent candidate, Parimal Nathwani, will win with a large majority... People will vote for him based on his work and the Prime Minister's policies for public welfare."

Launching a sharp attack on Congress in the state, he added that the opposition party called Nathwani all sorts of things and used offensive language, and the act was "extremely regrettable". "Secondly, the Congress is calling him all sorts of things and using offensive language. This is extremely regrettable. Those who are objecting to us today sent Vijay Mallya with the support of the JDS. All sections of society should be represented," he added.

Polling Across 10 States

The polling for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 States began on June 18 for two seats in Jharkhand and four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya. The last date for filing nominations was June 8. Polling in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly began at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm, while the counting of votes will commence at 5 pm. The results will be declared thereafter.

INDIA Bloc Asserts Confidence

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) General Secretary Mithilesh Kumar Thakur expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc's victory, asserting that their numbers are secure and their legislators are not "for sale." Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "The numbers are on our side. We are in a comfortable position. It is the BJP's character to make a 'dhan kuber' (wealthy person) their pawn so that they can poach MLAs. But there is no MLA up for sale in the INDIA bloc."

Taking a direct swipe at candidate Parimal Nathwani, Thakur alleged that wealth has historically been the primary factor in his election victories. "Everyone knows the background of Parimal Nathwani. On the basis of his wealth, he gets elected from Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. But he will face defeat this time," Thakur added.

Three Candidates Vie for Two Seats

Voting for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand started, with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)'s Baidyanath Ram, Congress candidate Pranav Jha, and Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani in the fray. The BJP is supporting Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani in the election.

BJP-supported independent candidate Parimal Nathwani filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand and said he will seek votes on the basis of the work he has done. Nathwani's candidature has made the Rajya Sabha contest in the state interesting as there are now three candidates for two seats in the state.

The ruling JMM and Congress, which is an ally in the ruling coalition in the state, have fielded a candidate each, reaching a seat-sharing pact candidate Baidyanath Ram and Congress candidate Pranav Jha have filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)