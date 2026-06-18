TCA Issues Notices To Vijay Deverakonda, Siraj And Tilak Varma Over TG20 League Read On

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has stepped up its opposition to the Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) proposed TG20 League, alleging that the tournament has not received the mandatory approvals required under Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regulations. The issue gained further attention after TCA served legal notices to actor Vijay Deverakonda and Indian cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Tilak Varma, who have been associated with the promotion of the league. TCA officials have also urged sponsors and celebrity endorsers to clarify their involvement in the tournament.

BCCI Rules at the Centre of the Dispute

According to TCA General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy, any state cricket association planning to organise a commercial T20 competition must fulfil two key requirements. First, the association must have a fully elected governing council in place. Second, it must obtain written approval from the BCCI at least 45 days before the tournament begins.

Reddy claimed that HCA has not publicly provided proof of securing this mandatory clearance. As a result, the TCA argues that the league's status remains unclear and could lead to confusion within the state's cricket structure.

Concerns Over Players and Endorsements

The TCA has warned that participation in an unauthorised tournament could negatively impact the careers of young and aspiring cricketers. The association believes that players may unknowingly become involved in an event that does not meet the governing body's regulations.

The controversy has also sparked a broader debate about accountability in sports promotions. Questions are being raised about the responsibility of celebrities, athletes and sponsors when endorsing sporting events, particularly those whose regulatory approvals are under scrutiny. As the dispute continues, stakeholders are awaiting further clarity regarding the TG20 League's compliance with BCCI guidelines.