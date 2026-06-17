US Senate Panel Advances Bill Targeting Foreign Influence

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 18 (IANS) A bipartisan group of US senators has welcomed the passage of legislation by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that seeks to tighten disclosure requirements for foreign agents and curb influence campaigns by countries such as China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and Cuba.

The Preventing Adversary Influence, Disinformation and Obscured Foreign Financing (PAID OFF) Act would close what lawmakers describe as loopholes in the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), allowing some foreign-linked lobbyists to avoid registering with the US government.

“American policy should not in any way reflect the handiwork of foreign adversaries who are actively working to tip the scales in their favour and undermine our interests,” Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said after the bill cleared the committee.“By exposing the efforts of countries of concern like China or Russia to exert malign influence, this legislation would better safeguard US decision-making.”

The measure is backed by Republican and Democratic lawmakers, including Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, Jim Risch, Thom Tillis, Chuck Grassley, Deb Fischer, Peter Welch and John Kennedy.

Supporters of the legislation argue that foreign adversaries have increasingly used commercial relationships and lobbying exemptions to influence policy debates in Washington without fully disclosing their activities.

“When foreign adversaries skirt loopholes to lobby Congress, they directly threaten our democracy,” Whitehouse said.“This bipartisan legislation is long overdue and will help prevent unregistered foreign agents from putting a thumb on the scale of American policy.”

Risch said foreign powers had exploited weaknesses in US lobbying laws for years.

“For years, the United States' biggest adversaries have exploited loopholes in US lobbying laws to influence senior government officials and advance their geopolitical goals,” he said.“Well-known examples include Russia's efforts to prevent sanctions against its Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Chinese surveillance firm Hikvision's attempts to avoid sanctions.”

Under the proposal, agents working on behalf of Chinese, Russian, Iranian, North Korean or Cuban governments or commercial entities would be required to register under FARA, regardless of whether they claim exemptions linked to commercial activity, domestic interests or lobbying laws.

“Foreign adversaries like China and Russia should never be allowed to covertly influence American policy or public opinion,” Tillis said.“I'm proud this bipartisan legislation passed out of committee so we can close dangerous loopholes and strengthen our national security.”

Welch said foreign influence operations had contributed to declining public trust in democratic institutions.

“Foreign adversaries have exacerbated that distrust by using loopholes in US lobbying laws to undermine US decision-making and influence politics,” he said.

Kennedy said the legislation would increase transparency surrounding lobbying efforts tied to US adversaries.

“If you're being paid to push the interests of our enemies, the American people deserve to know who is signing the checks and what you're up to,” he said.

The bill would remain in force for five years. It also includes a mechanism allowing the US Secretary of State to recommend additions or removals from the list of countries of concern, subject to congressional approval.