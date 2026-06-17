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Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Italian Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation

Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Italian Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation


2026-06-17 11:14:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, Antonio Tajani.

During the call, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly the agreement reached between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as ongoing efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

During the conversation, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full support for all efforts and good offices aimed at promoting regional security and stability and achieving sustainable solutions to outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means, in line with the principles of international law and good neighborliness and contribute to opening new horizons for cooperation, development and prosperity while advancing the shared interests of the peoples of the region and the world.

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Gulf Times

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