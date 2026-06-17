The Best Booths At Art Basel In Switzerland

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Basel Opens in Basel With New Sales Strategy, Digital Sector, and Standout Booths

Art Basel's 2026 edition opened in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday with a crowded VIP preview, 290 galleries from 43 countries, and a clear effort to make the fair feel less predictable. The aisles filled quickly after the 11 a.m. opening, but this year's most notable shift was not only the scale of the crowd. It was the fair's attempt to reintroduce surprise.

That effort took shape through Basel Exclusive, a new program designed to hold back selected works from pre-fair previews. The idea is to counter the growing transparency of online viewing rooms and early sales, and to restore the sense of discovery that once defined the first hours of a major fair. According to Art Basel director Maike Cruse, engagement remains strong even as market values fluctuate.“No matter the market values, engagement remains incredibly high. Artists are getting a lot of visibility and galleries are thriving,” she said at the press welcome on Monday.

The initiative drew broad participation: 193 of 240 eligible exhibitors, or 80 percent, joined the program. Among them are Hauser & Wirth, Gagosian, and Sadie Coles HQ, each withholding works for first-look presentation on the floor. The fair also introduced Zero 10, a sector devoted to digital and experimental practices, including AI, immersive installations, and hybrid physical-virtual works. Rather than replicating the traditional booth model, Zero 10 is meant to foreground new formats and the artists testing them.

One of the fair's more unusual projects is Warehouse Artefacts, an immersive collaboration by Thomas Bangalter, Julian Charrière, and Rampa. Built as a shifting, deconstructed dancefloor, it is framed around collective energy, hope, and crisis. During the day, it functions as a fair installation; in the evening, it becomes a program of rave and DJ sets, including a June 20 appearance by Rampa and a special guest.

Among the booths drawing attention, Boesky Gallery marked 25 years since its first Art Basel participation with a tribute to Mary Lovelace O'Neal, whose 11.5-foot-wide Purple Rain sold on opening day for $1.5 million to a European museum. The work, part of her Two Deserts, Three Winters series, had recently appeared in Centre Pompidou's 2025 exhibition Paris Noir.

Perrotin presented a solo section for Jeppe Hein, newly represented by the gallery, while Hauser & Wirth showed Philip Guston's The Courtyard as part of Basel Exclusive. Proyectos Ultravioleta brought work by Rosa Elena Curruchich, recognized as the first known Indigenous woman painter in Guatemala.

Art Basel runs through June 21, and this year's edition suggests a fair trying to balance market force with the slower pleasures of looking closely.