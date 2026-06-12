Ancelotti Embraces World Cup Pressure As Vinicius Targets Brazil's Sixth Title

MENAFN - IANS) New Jersey, June 13 (IANS) Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said fear and responsibility are natural companions at the World Cup as the five-time champions prepare to begin their campaign against Morocco, while star forward Vinicius Jr insisted individual accolades mean nothing compared to helping Brazil reclaim football's biggest prize.

Speaking before Saturday's group-stage match, Ancelotti acknowledged that even after a successful career, which includes league titles in Europe's top five leagues and a record five UEFA Champions League wins as a coach, he still feels nerves ahead of the World Cup.

"Fear is an important part of life," Ancelotti told reporters on Friday.

"If you're not afraid and you get caught off guard, you might see a lion and think it's a cat.

"Fear can save your life; it's always good to be alert and focused so your team plays well and isn't caught off guard."

Brazil faces a tough opening match against Morocco, one of Africa's strongest teams. This is a side that surprised the football world at the last World Cup by eliminating Spain and Portugal before reaching the semi-finals.

The Italian said his team cannot be complacent.

"I'm an optimist by nature and I'm very confident," Ancelotti said. "We're well prepared to play a great game tomorrow and have a great World Cup. We need to put in a complete performance in every respect. In modern football, there are no weak teams; Morocco is one of the best teams in Africa."

For Ancelotti, the tournament begins a new chapter after an extraordinary club career.

"It's a new experience, but obviously a special one," he said.

"It means having the responsibility and the honor of representing the home of football, the most successful national team in the world. Two things: responsibility and honor."

The 67-year-old said he plans to enjoy the occasion, despite the high expectations surrounding Brazil's quest for a sixth World Cup title.

"I want to savor this moment with joy and happiness because it is a wonderful moment in my story," he said.

"I feel great. I hope I can do the work needed to help this team succeed."

Vinicius shared his coach's ambition, making it clear that personal accolades are not his priority.

"The World Cup isn't starting tomorrow; for us, it began several days ago because we're focused on our game, our growth, and our preparation to hit the ground running at the World Cup," Vinicius said.

"I don't care about individual titles; I'm not here to be the MVP. I'm here to help Brazil win a sixth World Cup title. I'm not here to be the best player in the tournament; I'm here to help Brazil return to the top."

Brazil has been pursuing another World Cup win for 24 years and arrives under pressure after quarter-final exits in the last two tournaments.

Having felt the heartbreak of Brazil's penalty shootout loss to Croatia at the 2022 World Cup, Vinicius believes the squad has learned important lessons.

"The World Cup is different from any other tournament I've played in. The last one taught me that we have to be prepared right up until the final minute of the match," he said.

"We have to do things differently-lessons learned."

The Real Madrid winger, who claims he is fully fit after avoiding injuries this season, considers the tournament a defining moment in his career.

"I've played more matches and have more experience than in the last World Cup, and I'm here to have an excellent tournament," Vinicius said.

He also praised Ancelotti, under whom he won two Champions League titles at Real Madrid.

"Playing for Ancelotti is special because he gives me the freedom to do what I do best. I'm not just talking about scoring goals, but playing well. It doesn't matter how many goals I score; what matters is the team."

The Brazilian added that staying focused will be crucial throughout the tournament.

"Ancelotti always says we have to play the full 90 minutes with the utmost focus because, in a World Cup, small details can make all the difference."