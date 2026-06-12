HAMANASI ADVENTURE & DIVE RESORT, BELIZE RANKED #1 HOTEL IN CENTRAL AMERICA AND #15 IN THE WORLD IN 2026 TRIPADVISOR TRAVELERS' CHOICE BEST OF THE BEST AWARDS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regenerative Resort in Belize Wins Worldwide Recognition

Hopkins, STANN CREEK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort, Belize's premier luxury adventure and dive resort, proudly announces its recognition as the #1 Hotel in Central America and the #15 Best Hotel in the World in the 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice® Best of the Best Awards.







Aerial view of Hamanasi Resort Treehouse rooms nestled in the coastal forest near Hopkins, Belize

The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in the travel industry. It is awarded exclusively to properties that receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of Tripadvisor's 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this extraordinary milestone.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from our valued guests,” said Dumisani Sakuinje, General Manager of Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort.“This award reflects the passion, dedication, and exceptional service delivered every day by our team of more than 180 Belizean employees. Their commitment to creating meaningful connections and unforgettable experiences is at the heart of everything we do. At Hamanasi, our goal is not only to make every guest feel like family and provide the vacation of a lifetime, but also to be a positive force in our community and environment. This recognition inspires us to continue raising the bar and exceeding expectations.”

At award-winning Hamanasi, guests discover reefs, rainforests, and romance in one luxurious retreat. Nestled between the vibrant Caribbean Sea and the lush Maya Mountains, this boutique eco-resort features 30 private treehouses and beachfront rooms set amidst a beautiful coastal forest. Tripadvisor reviewers frequently praise the resort as a "Belizean gem," highlighting its immaculate cleanliness, outstanding personal service, and extraordinary design.

Hamanasi is uniquely positioned to offer the“Best of Belize, from the Reef to the Rainforest.” Guests enjoy access to over 30 adventures through the resort's Adventure Center and onsite 5-star PADI Marine Facility. Whether diving the vibrant Belize Barrier Reef, horseback riding, or hiking to majestic waterfalls, travelers consistently note that the Belize resort effortlessly blends world-class adventure with exceptional comfort.

What truly sets Hamanasi apart is its deep commitment to regenerative travel. As the first beachfront property in Belize to be certified by Green Globe, and a proud founding member of Regenerative Travel, Hamanasi dedicates itself to the highest levels of social and environmental impact. The resort aims to actively regenerate the natural environment, celebrate diverse cultures, and create lasting positive impacts within local communities.

According to guest reviews, Hamanasi's commitment to sustainability and community inclusion makes it an unforgettable destination where travelers can immerse themselves guilt-free into the wonders of Belize.

To learn more about Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort, its regenerative mission, or to book your next getaway, please visit .

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About Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort



Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort is an internationally recognized luxury boutique resort in Belize, celebrated for its award-winning hospitality, world-class diving, rainforest adventures, exceptional dining experiences, and leadership in regenerative tourism. Located in Hopkins, Belize, the resort provides travelers with unparalleled access to both the Belize Barrier Reef and the Maya Rainforest from one extraordinary destination. Media Contact: Dana Krauskopf, Founder, Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort, 1-844-235-4930.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripsadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

*Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, Dec 2025

**Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

SOURCE Tripadvisor

Aerial view of sunrise over the resort grounds and Caribbean waters at Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort, Belize

Press Inquiries

Dana Krauskopf

dana [at]