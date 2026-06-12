Ops+AI And Arrowhead Strategy Group Announce Strategic Partnership To Help Founders Build Smarter, Stronger, More Scalable Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership brings together operational systems, AI-powered workflows, financial intelligence, and founder-first strategic advisory for growing businesses.

Tampa, FL, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ops+AI, the operations and AI agency helping founders build more intelligent companies, and Arrowhead Strategy Group, a finance and accounting advisory firm serving growth-stage businesses, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help founders build the internal systems, financial foundations, and operating clarity needed to scale with confidence.







Arrowhead Strategy Group Founder Jarome McKenzie x Ops+AI Founder Brian Lofrumento

The partnership reflects a shared belief between the two firms: the future of business will not be won by companies that simply add more tools, more dashboards, or more AI to already-fragile operations. It will be won by founders who build strong foundations first, then intelligently layer systems, automation, financial visibility, and strategic decision-making on top.

For Brian Lofrumento, founder of Ops+AI, and Jarome McKenzie, founder of Arrowhead Strategy Group, the partnership is a natural extension of two firms that have been building toward the same future from different but deeply complementary angles.

Ops+AI helps founders operationalize their businesses through its OPERATE framework, combining strategy, systems, automation, AI, telemetry, and enablement into practical infrastructure for growing companies. Arrowhead Strategy Group helps founders build the finance and accounting backbone required to understand their businesses, manage cash, prepare for growth, and make more informed decisions.

Together, the firms are creating a more complete support layer for founders who are no longer satisfied with fragmented advice, disconnected software, or one-size-fits-all service providers.

“Jarome and I see business the same way,” said Brian Lofrumento, founder of Ops+AI.“We both believe the best systems are built around outcomes, not checklists. We both believe AI should amplify human judgment, not replace it. And we both believe founders need more than vendors... they need strategic partners who understand how every part of the business connects.”

The alignment between the two firms is especially clear in their shared approach to process design and automation. Both firms reject the idea of simply layering technology on top of existing workflows. Instead, they begin by examining the true desired outcome, removing unnecessary complexity, and building lean, intelligent systems that can scale.

That approach has become increasingly important as founders face a growing wave of AI tools promising instant efficiency. While many firms are racing to brand themselves as“AI-powered,” Ops+AI and Arrowhead Strategy Group are taking a more grounded approach: using AI where it creates leverage, while preserving the strategic human layer that early-stage and growth-stage companies still critically need.

“Every business has nuance,” said Jarome McKenzie, founder of Arrowhead Strategy Group.“There is no cookie-cutter way to build a strong finance or accounting system. The tools matter, but they only work when they are built around the founder's goals, the company's stage, and the direction the business is actually trying to go.”

That philosophy is especially relevant for companies in the pre-revenue to $25 million range, where foundational decisions around financial systems, inventory, cash visibility, reporting, payables, payroll, and operational workflows can have long-term consequences.

Arrowhead Strategy Group brings deep experience supporting startups, CPG companies, and growth-stage businesses with month-end close, bookkeeping, financial reporting, payables, receivables, payroll, strategic finance, and sell-side M&A preparation. The firm works with founders who need more than clean books – they need financial systems that support the next stage of growth.

Ops+AI brings the complementary operational and technology layer, helping companies design better internal systems, reduce manual drag, improve visibility, automate the right workflows, and implement AI in ways that serve the business rather than distract from it.

Together, the firms will collaborate across client opportunities where financial infrastructure, operational design, and AI-enabled systems intersect. That may include helping founders move beyond spreadsheets, improve reporting visibility, build better internal workflows, automate repetitive operational tasks, or prepare the business for a more scalable stage of growth.

The partnership is not about replacing people with software. It is about giving founders better systems, clearer insight, and more strategic capacity.

“Founders don't need more noise,” Lofrumento said.“They need clarity. They need infrastructure. They need people who can look at the business holistically and say, 'Here's what actually needs to be true for this company to scale.' That's why this partnership makes so much sense.”

As AI continues to reshape how companies operate, both firms believe the winning businesses will be the ones that combine automation with judgment, speed with discipline, and technology with strong foundational thinking.

For founders, that means the old divide between finance, operations, technology, and strategy is starting to disappear. The companies that scale well will be the ones that connect those pieces early, before complexity, bad data, and inefficient workflows become expensive problems.

Ops+AI and Arrowhead Strategy Group are partnering to help founders do exactly that.

About Ops+AI

Ops+AI is an operations and AI agency helping founders build more intelligent, scalable companies. Through its OPERATE framework, Ops+AI helps businesses improve outreach, pipeline, execution, retention, automation, telemetry, and enablement by combining strategic operating systems with practical AI implementation.

About Arrowhead Strategy Group

Arrowhead Strategy Group is a finance and accounting advisory firm founded by Jarome McKenzie. The firm supports startups and growth-stage companies with bookkeeping, month-end close, financial reporting, payables, receivables, payroll, strategic finance advisory, and financial systems designed to support scale.

Press Inquiries

Brian Lofrumento

brian [at]