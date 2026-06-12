India Sends 20,000 MR Vaccines To Maldives Amid Measles Outbreak

India dispatched medical assistance to the Maldives in the wake of a measles outbreak under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that 20,000 doses of MR Vaccines and approx 3-tons medical consignment are being sent to strengthen immunisation coverage and safeguard public health.

In a post on X, he said, "Reaffirming its commitment to the 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its role as a trusted first responder, India has dispatched the medical assistance to Maldives in response to the recent measles outbreak. 20000 doses of MR Vaccines and approx 3-tons medical consignment includes medicines, syringes, diagnostic kits and medical consumables to strengthen outbreak response efforts and safeguard public health in Maldives." Reaffirming its commitment to the 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its role as a trusted first responder, India has dispatched the medical assistance to Maldives in response to the recent measles outbreak. 20000 doses of MR Vaccines and approx 3-tons medical consignment includes... twitter/qp8fcrsn3W - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 12, 2026

India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy

This timely assistance will help address the increasing cases of measles in the Maldives and reinforce the response efforts of the Government, a statement by the MEA said. Maldives enjoys a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR. India, as a trusted First Responder, remains committed to working closely with the Government of the Maldives in advancing shared priorities and for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

About the Measles Outbreak

It was reported earlier in 2021 by the World Health Organisation that the Maldives has been verified and has sustained measles elimination. But a new outbreak is reported now in the country. Measles is a highly contagious viral disease which affects mostly children. It is transmitted via droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of infected persons.

Initial symptoms, which usually appear 10-12 days after infection, include high fever, runny nose, bloodshot eyes, and tiny white spots on the inside of the mouth. Several days later, a rash develops, starting on the face and upper neck and gradually spreading downwards, as per the WHO.

Measles elimination is estimated to prevent at least 1.1 million cases of measles every year in the Region, and for every case of measles prevented, approximately 2 weeks of disability adjusted life years (DALYs) will be averted. By 2023, approximately 1.1 million deaths due to measles can also be averted through a combination of various strategies during 2020-2023, at an average cost of USD 1,373 per death averted. (ANI)

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