Women's T20 WC: Wyatt's Ton Helps England Thrash Sri Lanka By 87 Runs

A sensational century from Danni Wyatt-Hodge and quickfire knocks from Amy Jones and skipper Nat-Sciver Brunt helped the hosts England start their ICC Women's T20 World Cup bid with a thumping 87-run win over Sri Lanka at Birmingham on Saturday.

England Post Record Total

Put to bat first by Sri Lanka, England posted a massive 219/1 in their 20 overs, their highest total in women's T20Is. Danni stayed unbeaten at 105* in 62 balls, with 15 fours and a six. This was her third ton for England in women's T20Is. Also, Danni put a 135-run opening stand for the first wicket with wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones (53 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and a six), the highest for England in women's T20 WC. Sciver, the skipper, became the second English women's cricketer to reach 3,000 T20I runs with a quick 46* in 22 balls, with six fours and a six. Now, she has 3,006 runs in 138 matches and 132 innings at an average of 29.47 and a strike rate of almost 120, with 18 fifties and a best score of 82.

Malki Madara (1/51) was the only SL bowler to get a wicket.

Kemp's Debut Four-Fer Seals Dominant Win

In reply, SL skittled out for 132 runs in 20 overs. Harshitha Samarawickrama (29 in 18 balls) and Nilakshika Silva (39 in 33 balls) were the only ones to cross the 200-run mark. Freya Kemp (4/22) dismantled the Sri Lankan batting, with Sophie Ecclestone (2/27) and Charlie Dean (2/18 in three overs) playing a sensational supporting role.

With her four-wicket haul, Freya became the third women's cricketer to get a four-fer on her T20 World Cup debut, joining her teammate Danni and former Indian bowler Diana David. (ANI)

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