MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lawgistics Named“Best MSP in the Nation for Legal Services Firms” at 2025 MSP Titans Awards

Lawgistics, Inc., a managed IT services provider focused exclusively on mid- to large-sized law firms, has been named the winner of the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Award for Best MSP in the Nation Specializing in Legal Services Firms.

Selected from a competitive group of top MSPs serving the legal sector, Lawgistics distinguished itself through its deep specialization in law firm technology, cybersecurity, and compliance-combined with a consistently high level of service delivery that clients rely on for day-to-day operations. The award recognizes providers that deliver exceptional outcomes while addressing the unique operational and regulatory demands of legal practices.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects excellence within our specialty - serving law firms,” said Roy Allen, President of Lawgistics.“Law firms demand not only deep expertise, but also a very high level of service. Our entire organization is built to deliver both, and we're proud to be recognized as the best in the nation in this space.”

Presented by MSP Success, the MSP Titans of the Industry Awards honor top-performing providers based on business performance, innovation, and client impact. The 2025 awards were announced on December 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

This achievement reinforces Lawgistics' position as a trusted, high-service, specialized technology partner for law firms seeking secure, compliant, and high-performing IT environments.

About Lawgistics, Inc.

Lawgistics, Inc. delivers managed IT services, cybersecurity, and compliance solutions exclusively for law firms with 50–250 users, combining deep technical expertise with a strong commitment to exceptional client service.

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