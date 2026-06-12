ROKU Stock Surges Over 20% On Friday - Here's Why



The discussions are strictly preliminary, and no final decisions have been made.

Roku's platform recently crossed 100 million users. The stock is rated 'Buy' by 25 of 29 analysts, with three assigning 'Hold' and one rating it 'Sell,' according to Koyfin.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) share price soared 20% on Friday and extended gains after-hours following a report suggesting the company is in talks to sell itself and is exploring a potential tie-up with a media company.

The San Jose, California-based video streaming platform is exploring a corporate combination amid fierce competition among traditional entertainment firms and technology giants for dominance in the crowded digital streaming market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report added that the deliberations remain private and are in the early stages. No final decisions have been made by Roku management or its board. The sources told Bloomberg that there is no certainty the ongoing talks will ultimately result in a transaction or merger agreement.

Roku operates a widespread digital ecosystem, selling proprietary streaming hardware and licensing its operating software to major television manufacturers, while also running its own ad-supported platform, The Roku Channel.

ROKU Recently Crossed 100M Users

The company said in a press release in April that more than 100 million households use its streaming platform, as it looks to fuel ad revenue in a highly competitive market.

Roku's streaming devices are used“by more than half of all US broadband households,” the company said in a statement in April, citing continued growth in Mexico, Canada, Brazil, the UK and Latin America.

Amazon's Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV are the firm's top competitors. Earlier this year, in February, Amazon announced it had sold more than 300 million Fire TV devices.

ROKU Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'extremely bullish' with 'extremely high' message volumes. Retail chatter has soared about 116% over the past week and month.

The stock is rated 'Buy' by 25 of 29 analysts, with three assigning 'Hold' and one rating it 'Sell,' according to Koyfin.

ROKU stock has gained 29% year-to-date.

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