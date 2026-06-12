NU E Power Corp. Files 2026 First Quarter Results
| Broderick Gunning, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ...
| John Meekison, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: ...
Forward-Looking Information
Certain information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "target", "subject to", "focus", "continued", "anticipated", "required", "advance", "evaluate", "position", or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: management priorities and capital planning; feasibility work and permitting activities; additional financing requirements; regulatory submission timelines; advancement of the development portfolio and project opportunities; evaluation of additional growth opportunities; and positioning to serve compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.
The forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including: utility confirmation of capacity and upgrade approvals; availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; successful completion of feasibility studies; ability to advance projects through stage-gated development; continued availability of grid access and suitable sites; continued demand from compute-intensive and large-load power users; and permitting, interconnection and construction proceeding as planned.
The Company is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. Such factors include, among other things: utility approvals or infrastructure upgrades may be delayed or unavailable; additional financing may not be available on acceptable terms; feasibility studies may not support project advancement; development opportunities may not advance to commercialization; anticipated compute-intensive and large-load power demand may not materialize; evaluated growth opportunities may not be pursued or realized; and other risks customary to CSE-listed issuers. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at . No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: NU E Power Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment