Horsewood Claims Evaluated: The Horse Gelatin Trick For Natural Male Enhancement Support
|Package
|Supply
|Price
|Shipping
|1 Bottle
|30-day supply
|$89
|+ Shipping
|3 Bottles
|90-day supply
|$177 ($59/bottle)
|+ Shipping
|6 Bottles
|180-day supply
|$294 ($49/bottle)
|Free USA Shipping
Horsewood is a one-time purchase with no auto-renewal, no subscription billing, and no recurring charges. Orders are processed through BuyGoods, a registered Delaware retailer. Horsewood does not list Amazon, eBay, or third-party marketplaces as official purchase channels.
View the current Horsewood offer (official Horsewood page)
The Horsewood 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee
Horsewood offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on every order. Buyers who want a refund within 60 days of purchase - for any reason - contact Horsewood customer support with their order number to initiate the process. Horsewood states that eligible refund requests are credited to the original payment method, typically within 3 to 5 business days depending on the processing bank. The brand accepts returns of remaining product within the 60-day window.
Horsewood's return address: Horsewood, 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773 USA. Refund requests go to... or +1 (877) 257-0825, Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM EST.
View the current Horsewood offer (official Horsewood page)
Usage Guidelines and Who Horsewood Is Formulated For
Horsewood is formulated for adult men aged 18 and older. The recommended daily serving is one capsule with an 8 oz. glass of water, preferably taken in the morning with food. No loading phase, cycling protocol, or additional timing is required. The formula contains no stimulants and no habit-forming compounds.
Men who are under 18, taking prescription medications (particularly blood pressure medications, blood thinners, anticoagulants, or hormone therapies), or managing a known medical condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting Horsewood or any new dietary supplement. Men scheduled for surgery should inform their physician of all supplements in current use prior to any procedure.
Horsewood provides current availability and shipping details through its official website.
How to Reach Horsewood and BuyGoods
Horsewood provides the following channels for order details, shipping questions, and refund requests:
- Official website: horsewood Horsewood customer support email:... Horsewood customer support phone: +1 (877) 257-0825 Support hours: Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM EST BuyGoods order lookup: BuyGoods order support: 302-404-2568
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Horsewood?
Horsewood is a daily botanical dietary supplement formulated for adult men (18+). Each capsule delivers a seven-ingredient botanical stack - Tongkat Ali from a 100:1 extract, Horny Goat Weed from a 10:1 extract, Saw Palmetto, Wild Yam, Sarsaparilla, Nettle, and Boron - designed to support healthy male vitality, circulation-related wellness, and testosterone-related lifestyle pathways.
What is the "Horse Gelatin Trick"?
Search interest around "Horse Gelatin Trick" reflects consumer interest in Horsewood's gelatin capsule delivery format, seven-ingredient botanical stack, and male wellness positioning. Horsewood uses a gelatin capsule as the delivery vehicle for its concentrated botanical extracts - a standard format in the dietary supplement industry. The brand name Horsewood and the gelatin capsule format together make up the product presentation that buyers encounter when searching this phrase.
What ingredients are in each Horsewood capsule?
Each capsule contains: Tongkat Ali 10 mg (100:1 extract, equivalent to approximately 1,000 mg dry powder), Horny Goat Weed 8 mg (10:1 extract, equivalent to approximately 80 mg dry powder), Saw Palmetto Berry Extract 20 mg, Wild Yam Root Extract 20 mg, Sarsaparilla Root Extract 20 mg, Nettle Leaf Extract 20 mg, and Boron Amino Acid Chelate 20 mg. Other ingredients: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Gelatin, Magnesium Stearate. Non-GMO, gluten-free, stimulant-free.
How is Horsewood taken?
One capsule daily with an 8 oz. glass of water, preferably in the morning with food. No loading phase, cycling schedule, or complex timing protocol is required. Individual responses to consistent botanical supplement use vary.
Is Horsewood a treatment for erectile dysfunction?
Horsewood is a dietary supplement, not a prescription drug or medical treatment. Horsewood is designed to support healthy male vitality, circulation-related wellness, and testosterone-related lifestyle pathways through its botanical formula. Men experiencing erectile difficulties, managing a diagnosed condition, or taking medications with potential herb interactions should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.
Is Horsewood a prescription product?
Horsewood is a dietary supplement sold direct-to-consumer without a prescription. It is not a pharmaceutical product, not a compounded medication, and not a medical device. The formula contains botanical extracts and a trace mineral, produced in a GMP-reporting USA facility.
Is Horsewood a subscription?
Horsewood is a one-time purchase. No auto-renewal, subscription enrollment, or recurring billing applies to any Horsewood order.
What is the Horsewood money-back guarantee?
Horsewood offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. Refund requests are directed to... or +1 (877) 257-0825 within 60 days of purchase. Eligible refund requests are credited to the original payment method, typically within 3 to 5 business days. Returns go to: Horsewood, 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773 USA.
Where is Horsewood available?
Horsewood is available through the official Horsewood website at Horsewood does not list Amazon, eBay, or third-party marketplaces as official purchase channels.
Who should consult a healthcare professional before using Horsewood?
Men currently taking prescription medications - particularly blood pressure medications, blood thinners, anticoagulants, or hormone therapies - should consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting Horsewood. Men managing a diagnosed medical condition, men under 18, and men scheduled for surgery should speak with their physician before use. Horsewood is not intended for use by pregnant or nursing individuals.
Contact Information
Horsewood customer support is available Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM EST.
- Email:... Phone: +1 (877) 257-0825 Mailing and Return Address: Horsewood, 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773 USA BuyGoods Order Lookup: BuyGoods Order Support: 302-404-2568
Summary
Horsewood is a seven-ingredient botanical supplement formulated for adult men (18+), designed to support healthy male vitality, circulation-related wellness, and testosterone-related lifestyle pathways through a daily gelatin capsule. The formula's label-listed stack includes Tongkat Ali from a 100:1 concentrated extract and Horny Goat Weed from a 10:1 extract, alongside Saw Palmetto, Wild Yam, Sarsaparilla, Nettle, and Boron at 20 mg each. Horsewood is produced in a GMP-reporting USA facility, third-party tested for purity, non-GMO, gluten-free, and stimulant-free. Three package options are available at $89, $177, and $294, with the 6-bottle package including free USA shipping. A 60-day money-back guarantee applies to every order. Horsewood is available through the official Horsewood website.
View the current Horsewood offer (official Horsewood page)
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Horsewood is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Results may vary. Individual experiences and results vary. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.
Horsewood is a dietary supplement, not a prescription drug or medical treatment. Nothing here constitutes professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare professional with any questions about a medical condition.
Results May Vary: Individual results from using Horsewood may vary. Results are not typical and individual experiences will differ based on a variety of factors including age, health status, diet, and consistency of use.
Pricing may change. Confirm current pricing at checkout through the official Horsewood website.
California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65): California residents should review the Horsewood product label and the Horsewood official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact Horsewood directly at... or +1 (877) 257-0825. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).
HorsewoodTM is a trademark of Horsewood. BuyGoods® is a registered trademark of BuyGoods, a Delaware corporation located at 1201 N Orange Street Suite #7223, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA, and used by permission. BuyGoods serves as the retailer for Horsewood orders; its role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in promotion of this product. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. Mention of these trademarks does not imply affiliation, endorsement, or sponsorship beyond what is expressly disclosed.CONTACT: Horsewood customer support email:... Horsewood customer support phone: +1 (877) 257-0825 Support hours: Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM EST BuyGoods order lookup: BuyGoods order support: 302-404-2568
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