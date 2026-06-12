(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Horsewood 7-Herb Formula: Tongkat Ali 100:1, Horny Goat Weed, Saw Palmetto, Wild Yam, Nettle, Sarsaparilla, Boron Ingredients and Guarantee Largo, FL, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Horsewood is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications, blood thinners, hormone therapies, or blood pressure medications. See full terms through the official Horsewood website. This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost. Quick Answer: Horsewood is a daily botanical supplement formulated for adult men (18+), combining seven herbal extracts - including Tongkat Ali from a 100:1 concentrated extract, Saw Palmetto, Horny Goat Weed, Boron, Nettle, Wild Yam, and Sarsaparilla - into a single gelatin capsule designed to support healthy male vitality, circulation-related wellness, and testosterone-related lifestyle pathways. A 60-day money-back guarantee applies to every order, and Horsewood is available exclusively through the official Horsewood website. Horsewood at a Glance

Format: 1 capsule daily / 30 capsules per bottle

Key ingredients: 7-herb botanical stack - Tongkat Ali, Saw Palmetto, Horny Goat Weed, Boron, Nettle, Wild Yam, Sarsaparilla

Pricing: $89 (1-bottle), $177 (3-bottle), $294 (6-bottle with free USA shipping)

Guarantee: 60-day money-back guarantee

Available: Official Horsewood website only Produced in: A USA-based facility that reports following Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) View the current Horsewood offer (official Horsewood page)



What "Horsewood Claims Evaluated" and the "Horse Gelatin Trick" Mean in Search Search interest around Horsewood claims evaluated, Horse Gelatin Trick, and Horsewood male enhancement support reflects consumer verification behavior around male wellness supplements - the due diligence adult men typically run before adding a new botanical formula to their daily routine. Horsewood answers those questions through its ingredient panel, usage directions, guarantee terms, and customer support channels. The "Horse Gelatin Trick" search phrase reflects consumer interest in Horsewood's gelatin capsule format, seven-ingredient botanical stack, and male wellness positioning. Horsewood is a gelatin-capsule dietary supplement. The capsule shell uses gelatin, a common capsule material for dietary supplements, and houses a seven-herb botanical stack designed to support healthy male vitality, circulation-related wellness, and testosterone-related lifestyle pathways. Horsewood provides formula details, ingredient context, pricing, guarantee terms, and support contacts through its official product information. The Horsewood Formula: Label-Listed Ingredient Data Quick answer: Horsewood's supplement facts panel lists seven botanical ingredients per capsule: Tongkat Ali from a 100:1 extract (equivalent to approximately 1,000 mg dry powder), Horny Goat Weed from a 10:1 extract (equivalent to approximately 80 mg dry powder), and five additional herbs at 20 mg each. One capsule daily with water is the full suggested-use protocol. Horsewood combines botanical extracts discussed in male wellness research and traditional-use contexts, presented in a defined daily-capsule format with listed amounts for each ingredient. The supplement facts label lists the following per-capsule breakdown:

Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma Longifolia): 10 mg from a 100:1 concentrated extract, equivalent to approximately 1,000 mg of dry Tongkat Ali root powder per capsule

Horny Goat Weed (Epimedium sagittatum): 8 mg from a 10:1 concentrated extract, equivalent to approximately 80 mg of dry Horny Goat Weed powder per capsule

Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens) Berry Extract: 20 mg

Wild Yam (Dioscorea villosa) Root Extract: 20 mg

Sarsaparilla (Smilax ornata) Root Extract: 20 mg

Nettle (Urtica dioica) Leaf Extract: 20 mg Boron Amino Acid Chelate: 20 mg Other ingredients in the capsule are Microcrystalline Cellulose, Gelatin, and Magnesium Stearate. The formula is non-GMO and gluten-free, contains no stimulants, and contains no synthetic hormones or habit-forming compounds. Horsewood is produced in a USA-based facility that reports following Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and is third-party tested for purity. Buyer takeaway: Horsewood's seven-ingredient botanical stack delivers Tongkat Ali from a 100:1 concentrated extract and Horny Goat Weed from a 10:1 extract, with five additional herbs at 20 mg each, all in a single daily gelatin capsule. The formula is non-GMO, gluten-free, stimulant-free, and produced in a GMP-reporting USA facility. View the current Horsewood offer (official Horsewood page) Research Context for Horsewood's Key Ingredients Horsewood's ingredient stack fits within a male wellness category where research varies by ingredient, study size, and endpoint. The formula is positioned around traditional-use botanicals and concentrated extracts designed to support healthy male vitality, not to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma Longifolia) The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, part of the National Institutes of Health, notes that research into Tongkat Ali for testosterone support and male sexual health has produced some signals in small human trials but that evidence remains limited. Some small human studies have examined Tongkat Ali in relation to testosterone markers and male wellness endpoints, but study size and duration limit broad conclusions. Horsewood includes Tongkat Ali as a 100:1 concentrated extract intended to support the formula's male vitality and testosterone-related lifestyle positioning. Reasonable physicians can and do disagree about the clinical magnitude of benefit from Tongkat Ali supplementation in healthy adult men. Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens) The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health has noted that findings on saw palmetto for benign prostatic hyperplasia and hormone-related endpoints have been inconsistent across studies. A 2011 NIH-funded trial and multiple Cochrane reviews of randomized controlled trials concluded that saw palmetto was not more effective than placebo for BPH urinary symptoms. Separate analyses have reported comparable outcomes on certain endpoints when compared to the prescription medication tamsulosin. Horsewood includes Saw Palmetto Berry Extract at 20 mg as part of the broader male wellness and botanical-support stack. Men taking anticoagulants, finasteride, dutasteride, or other medications with known herb interactions should consult a physician before use. Horny Goat Weed (Epimedium sagittatum) NCCIH notes that high-quality human clinical trial evidence on Epimedium for male sexual function remains limited. Laboratory and animal studies have investigated icariin, the primary active compound in Epimedium, in relation to circulation-related pathways. Human trials are limited in number and scale. Horsewood includes Horny Goat Weed as a 10:1 concentrated extract, designed to support the circulation-related portion of the formula through the icariin-containing pathway that traditional use has long associated with this herb. Boron The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements notes that boron is a trace mineral for which a recommended dietary allowance has not been established. Some human studies have examined boron's relationship to testosterone and estrogen metabolism; findings are considered preliminary. Horsewood includes 20 mg of Boron Amino Acid Chelate per capsule, a chelated form designed to support absorption as part of the formula's broader male wellness positioning. Nettle, Wild Yam, and Sarsaparilla Nettle Leaf (Urtica dioica) has been examined in some research for its interaction with sex hormone-binding globulin; published findings are preliminary. Wild Yam (Dioscorea villosa) Root carries a traditional-use history in herbal medicine for energy and vitality support; systematic human clinical evidence is limited. Sarsaparilla (Smilax ornata) Root carries a traditional-use history associated with male vitality; human clinical trial data is similarly limited. Horsewood includes all three at 20 mg each, each designed to contribute to the formula's overall support of healthy male energy and vitality. Buyer takeaway: NCCIH and NIH acknowledge preliminary human trial data for several of Horsewood's key ingredients while noting that study quality and scale limit firm conclusions. Horsewood positions its concentrated botanical extracts as designed to support healthy male vitality through traditional and research-informed pathways, not as a substitute for medical evaluation or treatment. Horsewood Pricing and Current Offer Horsewood lists three package options at the following pricing:

Package Supply Price Shipping 1 Bottle 30-day supply $89 + Shipping 3 Bottles 90-day supply $177 ($59/bottle) + Shipping 6 Bottles 180-day supply $294 ($49/bottle) Free USA Shipping

Horsewood is a one-time purchase with no auto-renewal, no subscription billing, and no recurring charges. Orders are processed through BuyGoods, a registered Delaware retailer. Horsewood does not list Amazon, eBay, or third-party marketplaces as official purchase channels.

View the current Horsewood offer (official Horsewood page)

The Horsewood 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Horsewood offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on every order. Buyers who want a refund within 60 days of purchase - for any reason - contact Horsewood customer support with their order number to initiate the process. Horsewood states that eligible refund requests are credited to the original payment method, typically within 3 to 5 business days depending on the processing bank. The brand accepts returns of remaining product within the 60-day window.

Horsewood's return address: Horsewood, 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773 USA. Refund requests go to... or +1 (877) 257-0825, Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM EST.

View the current Horsewood offer (official Horsewood page)

Usage Guidelines and Who Horsewood Is Formulated For

Horsewood is formulated for adult men aged 18 and older. The recommended daily serving is one capsule with an 8 oz. glass of water, preferably taken in the morning with food. No loading phase, cycling protocol, or additional timing is required. The formula contains no stimulants and no habit-forming compounds.

Men who are under 18, taking prescription medications (particularly blood pressure medications, blood thinners, anticoagulants, or hormone therapies), or managing a known medical condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting Horsewood or any new dietary supplement. Men scheduled for surgery should inform their physician of all supplements in current use prior to any procedure.

Horsewood provides current availability and shipping details through its official website.

How to Reach Horsewood and BuyGoods

Horsewood provides the following channels for order details, shipping questions, and refund requests:



Official website: horsewood

Horsewood customer support email:...

Horsewood customer support phone: +1 (877) 257-0825

Support hours: Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM EST

BuyGoods order lookup: BuyGoods order support: 302-404-2568

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Horsewood?

Horsewood is a daily botanical dietary supplement formulated for adult men (18+). Each capsule delivers a seven-ingredient botanical stack - Tongkat Ali from a 100:1 extract, Horny Goat Weed from a 10:1 extract, Saw Palmetto, Wild Yam, Sarsaparilla, Nettle, and Boron - designed to support healthy male vitality, circulation-related wellness, and testosterone-related lifestyle pathways.

What is the "Horse Gelatin Trick"?

Search interest around "Horse Gelatin Trick" reflects consumer interest in Horsewood's gelatin capsule delivery format, seven-ingredient botanical stack, and male wellness positioning. Horsewood uses a gelatin capsule as the delivery vehicle for its concentrated botanical extracts - a standard format in the dietary supplement industry. The brand name Horsewood and the gelatin capsule format together make up the product presentation that buyers encounter when searching this phrase.

What ingredients are in each Horsewood capsule?

Each capsule contains: Tongkat Ali 10 mg (100:1 extract, equivalent to approximately 1,000 mg dry powder), Horny Goat Weed 8 mg (10:1 extract, equivalent to approximately 80 mg dry powder), Saw Palmetto Berry Extract 20 mg, Wild Yam Root Extract 20 mg, Sarsaparilla Root Extract 20 mg, Nettle Leaf Extract 20 mg, and Boron Amino Acid Chelate 20 mg. Other ingredients: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Gelatin, Magnesium Stearate. Non-GMO, gluten-free, stimulant-free.

How is Horsewood taken?

One capsule daily with an 8 oz. glass of water, preferably in the morning with food. No loading phase, cycling schedule, or complex timing protocol is required. Individual responses to consistent botanical supplement use vary.

Is Horsewood a treatment for erectile dysfunction?

Horsewood is a dietary supplement, not a prescription drug or medical treatment. Horsewood is designed to support healthy male vitality, circulation-related wellness, and testosterone-related lifestyle pathways through its botanical formula. Men experiencing erectile difficulties, managing a diagnosed condition, or taking medications with potential herb interactions should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Is Horsewood a prescription product?

Horsewood is a dietary supplement sold direct-to-consumer without a prescription. It is not a pharmaceutical product, not a compounded medication, and not a medical device. The formula contains botanical extracts and a trace mineral, produced in a GMP-reporting USA facility.

Is Horsewood a subscription?

Horsewood is a one-time purchase. No auto-renewal, subscription enrollment, or recurring billing applies to any Horsewood order.

What is the Horsewood money-back guarantee?

Horsewood offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. Refund requests are directed to... or +1 (877) 257-0825 within 60 days of purchase. Eligible refund requests are credited to the original payment method, typically within 3 to 5 business days. Returns go to: Horsewood, 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773 USA.

Where is Horsewood available?

Horsewood is available through the official Horsewood website at Horsewood does not list Amazon, eBay, or third-party marketplaces as official purchase channels.

Who should consult a healthcare professional before using Horsewood?

Men currently taking prescription medications - particularly blood pressure medications, blood thinners, anticoagulants, or hormone therapies - should consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting Horsewood. Men managing a diagnosed medical condition, men under 18, and men scheduled for surgery should speak with their physician before use. Horsewood is not intended for use by pregnant or nursing individuals.

Contact Information

Horsewood customer support is available Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM EST.



Email:...

Phone: +1 (877) 257-0825

Mailing and Return Address: Horsewood, 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773 USA

BuyGoods Order Lookup: BuyGoods Order Support: 302-404-2568

Summary

Horsewood is a seven-ingredient botanical supplement formulated for adult men (18+), designed to support healthy male vitality, circulation-related wellness, and testosterone-related lifestyle pathways through a daily gelatin capsule. The formula's label-listed stack includes Tongkat Ali from a 100:1 concentrated extract and Horny Goat Weed from a 10:1 extract, alongside Saw Palmetto, Wild Yam, Sarsaparilla, Nettle, and Boron at 20 mg each. Horsewood is produced in a GMP-reporting USA facility, third-party tested for purity, non-GMO, gluten-free, and stimulant-free. Three package options are available at $89, $177, and $294, with the 6-bottle package including free USA shipping. A 60-day money-back guarantee applies to every order. Horsewood is available through the official Horsewood website.

View the current Horsewood offer (official Horsewood page)

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Horsewood is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Results may vary. Individual experiences and results vary. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

Horsewood is a dietary supplement, not a prescription drug or medical treatment. Nothing here constitutes professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare professional with any questions about a medical condition.

Results May Vary: Individual results from using Horsewood may vary. Results are not typical and individual experiences will differ based on a variety of factors including age, health status, diet, and consistency of use.

Pricing may change. Confirm current pricing at checkout through the official Horsewood website.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65): California residents should review the Horsewood product label and the Horsewood official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact Horsewood directly at... or +1 (877) 257-0825. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

HorsewoodTM is a trademark of Horsewood. BuyGoods® is a registered trademark of BuyGoods, a Delaware corporation located at 1201 N Orange Street Suite #7223, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA, and used by permission. BuyGoods serves as the retailer for Horsewood orders; its role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in promotion of this product. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. Mention of these trademarks does not imply affiliation, endorsement, or sponsorship beyond what is expressly disclosed.

CONTACT: Horsewood customer support email:... Horsewood customer support phone: +1 (877) 257-0825 Support hours: Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM EST BuyGoods order lookup: BuyGoods order support: 302-404-2568