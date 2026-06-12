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Sobremesa Launches Family-Friendly Sunday Lotería Brunch Experience In San Carlos


2026-06-12 07:01:20
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sobremesa is inviting families, friends, and neighbors to gather around the table for a new community-centered experience with the launch of Sunday Lotería Brunch on June 14, 2026.

Inspired by the restaurant's mission to create meaningful moments through food, culture, and hospitality, the family-friendly event combines authentic Latin American cuisine with Lotería, a beloved game that has brought generations together throughout Latin America.

Held during brunch service, guests of all ages will have the opportunity to enjoy a lively afternoon of food, laughter, and friendly competition while experiencing the spirit of Sobremesa, the tradition of lingering after a meal to connect with family and friends.

For owners Andrea Carbonaro and Fabricio Paciente, the event is another step toward building a true gathering place for the San Carlos and East County communities.

"At Sobremesa, we're always looking for ways to create experiences that bring people together," said Carbonaro. "Lotería is something many families grew up playing, and it's a wonderful way to connect generations while creating new memories around the table."

Located on the San Carlos-La Mesa border, Sobremesa has become known for its commitment to hospitality and creating experiences that extend beyond the traditional restaurant visit. The launch of Sunday Lotería follows the restaurant's broader vision of offering recurring events that celebrate Latin culture while fostering community connection.

"Lotería is about much more than winning a prize," said Paciente. "It's about spending time together, sharing stories, and enjoying each other's company. That's the heart of what Sobremesa represents."

Guests will have opportunities to win promotional prizes while enjoying brunch favorites and handcrafted beverages. The event is designed to be welcoming to both longtime Lotería players and first-time participants.

Sunday Lotería Brunch is the first of several community-focused experiences planned by Sobremesa as the restaurant continues to expand its calendar of events aimed at bringing neighbors, families, and friends together.

"Our goal is to create a place where people feel welcome, connected, and inspired to stay a little longer," added Carbonaro. "Whether it's brunch, salsa night, a family gathering, or a special celebration, we want Sobremesa to be part of those moments."

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EIN Presswire

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