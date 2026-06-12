MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CleanTech Issues Clarification Regarding Qualified Person Disclosure

June 12, 2026 6:12 PM EDT | Source: CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) (" CleanTech " or the " Company ") wishes to clarify that the Qualified Person disclosure contained in its news release dated June 12, 2026 entitled "CleanTech to Focus on Fluorspar and Sell Robinson-Lasher Zinc-Germanium-Gallium Project to Silver Elephant" was included in error. The news release did not contain scientific or technical disclosure requiring review by a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. Accordingly, the Qualified Person section should be disregarded.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on critical mineral resources in the USA. The Company has an option to acquire more than 17,550 acres of mineral rights with historic fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Director

For more information about CleanTech, please contact:

Phone: 1.877.664.2535

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's interpretation of the nature of the disclosure in its June 12, 2026 news release.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, developments or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, that required approvals may not be obtained, or that additional disclosure considerations may arise.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.







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Source: CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.