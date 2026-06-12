CM Seeks Reconsideration Of Srinagar Airport Closure

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the Centre to review the proposed closure of Srinagar International Airport from October 1 to 16 next year, warning that a complete suspension of flight operations during the peak autumn tourism season could adversely affect the economy and livelihoods in Jammu and Kashmir.

During separate meetings in New Delhi with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu,Omar raised concerns over the closure scheduled under Phase III of the airport's runway resurfacing project.

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While acknowledging that the resurfacing works are essential for operational safety and respecting the operational assessment of the Indian Air Force, the Chief Minister said the timing of the final phase coincides with one of the busiest periods for tourism in the Valley.

Abdullah informed the Union Ministers that air services to Kashmir have already been affected since April due to earlier phases of the resurfacing programme. He said a complete shutdown of flight operations during the first half of October would have a significant impact on tourism, hospitality, transport, handicrafts and other sectors that support thousands of livelihoods across the Union Territory.

Highlighting the broader economic implications, the Chief Minister said the proposed closure could lead to travel disruptions and cancellations, causing inconvenience to residents and visitors while affecting business activity during a crucial tourism season.

In his meeting with Rajnath Singh, Omar requested the Indian Air Force to examine the possibility of shortening or phasing the final stage of the runway works without compromising safety or operational requirements.

He also suggested that if a complete closure of Srinagar Airport becomes unavoidable, limited civil flight operations could be permitted from the Awantipora Air Base to ensure essential air connectivity for the region.

Recalling a similar arrangement during his previous tenure as Chief Minister, Omar noted that civil flights had operated from Awantipora during runway resurfacing works in September 2010 through coordination between the Ministries of Defence and Civil Aviation.

“We are working on possible alternatives to minimise the disruption and maintain a basic flight schedule as was done in the past when the airport closed for similar reasons in 1998 and 2010,” Omar said.

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During his meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Naidu, the Chief Minister sought intervention to facilitate discussions with the Ministry of Defence on reviewing the timing of Phase III works. He suggested exploring the possibility of shortening, phasing or shifting the closure to a leaner travel period while ensuring all safety requirements are met.

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Omar also requested that contingency arrangements be worked out jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Air Force to maintain connectivity to the Valley if the closure remains unavoidable.

The Chief Minister stressed that any alternative operational arrangement would require extensive inter-agency coordination and advance planning, and therefore needed to be initiated well ahead of the scheduled closure period.

The proposed closure forms part of the final phase of the runway resurfacing project at Srinagar International Airport, which has already witnessed operational restrictions during earlier phases of the works.