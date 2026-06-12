Too Much Screen Time? GMC Sounds Health Alarm

Advisory flags risks to eyesight, sleep, posture and mental health

Doctors recommend 20-20-20 rule, regular movement breaks

Srinagar- The Department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has issued a public advisory warning that excessive screen time is emerging as a serious health concern, affecting physical, mental and emotional well-being across all age groups, particularly children, adolescents and young adults.

The advisory cautions that prolonged use of smartphones, tablets, computers and other digital devices is increasingly linked to a range of health problems, including eye strain, sleep disturbances, posture-related disorders, obesity and mental health issues.

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One of the most common problems associated with excessive screen use is Digital Eye Strain, which develops when people spend long hours looking at screens without adequate breaks.

According to the advisory, screen exposure significantly reduces the natural blinking rate, sometimes by as much as 50 to 60 per cent, resulting in dry, irritated and fatigued eyes. Symptoms may include headaches, blurred vision, burning sensations and discomfort in the neck and shoulders.

The advisory also highlights the growing prevalence of“Tech Neck”, a condition caused by poor posture while using digital devices.

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Medical experts explained that while the human head normally weighs about five kilograms, tilting it forward to view a phone or laptop can increase the effective load on the neck to more than 20 kilograms. Over time, this excessive strain can lead to chronic neck and back pain, shoulder stiffness and even early degeneration of the spine.

Sleep disruption is another major concern identified in the advisory. Experts noted that screens emit blue light, which suppresses the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep.

As a result, excessive screen exposure, particularly before bedtime, can delay sleep, reduce sleep quality and disturb the body's natural circadian rhythm. This may lead to insomnia, daytime fatigue, poor concentration and mood-related problems.

The department expressed particular concern about the impact of screen exposure on children, warning that excessive use of digital devices during early years may interfere with critical brain development.

According to the advisory, children with high screen exposure may experience delayed language development, shorter attention spans, weaker cognitive skills and lower academic performance. It may also affect social interaction and emotional development.

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Health experts further warned that excessive screen time often comes at the cost of physical activity, contributing to weight gain, reduced fitness levels and an increased risk of obesity, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

The advisory also links prolonged screen exposure to rising levels of anxiety, stress, depression, loneliness and low self-esteem.

To minimise health risks, GMC Srinagar has advised people to follow the 20-20-20 rule, under which individuals should look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes of screen use.

The department also recommends taking regular movement breaks every 30 to 60 minutes, maintaining proper posture while using digital devices, avoiding screens one to two hours before bedtime and balancing screen time with outdoor activities and physical exercise.

“Your body was designed to move, not to scroll continuously,” the advisory states, urging people to adopt healthier digital habits.

“Use screens. Don't let screens use you,” it adds.