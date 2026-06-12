Over 42 Lakh Bank Accounts Lie Inoperative In J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The number of inoperative bank accounts in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed the 42 lakh mark, official data has revealed.

According to the figures, the total number of inoperative accounts in the Union Territory surged to 4212670 as on December 31, 2025, marking an increase of 618596 compared to 3594074 accounts as on December 31, 2024.

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As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, savings or current accounts are treated as inoperative if there are no customer‐induced transactions for a period of over two years.

Data shows that J&K Bank tops the list with 2256047 inoperative accounts, followed by J&K Grameen Bank (770365), Punjab National Bank (347734), State Bank of India (200928) and HDFC Bank (100,902).

The number of inoperative accounts in the other 20 banks operating in J&K is below one lakh each, with YES Bank reporting only 21 accounts.

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According to documents, the issue of inoperative accounts in banks was discussed during the State Level Bankers Committee(SLBC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary on April 06 this year.

The SLBC decided that banks shall make serious efforts in reducing the number of inoperative /frozen accounts for enabling hassle free credit of Direct Benefit Transfers(DBT) benefits. (KNO)

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