Iran Deal Raises Tough Question: What Did Trump Gain From War?

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)As Iran and the United States edge closer to a possible agreement after months of conflict and diplomacy, the emerging outlines of the proposed deal are raising a difficult question in Washington: what exactly has the United States gained from the war?

The question has become more pressing after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday that a“final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached” between Tehran and Washington, describing peace as closer than at any point since the conflict erupted.

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The apparent breakthrough comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump oscillated between threatening fresh military strikes on Iran and expressing confidence that a diplomatic settlement was imminent.

Yet details emerging from Iranian sources suggest that many of Tehran's longstanding demands have been incorporated into the draft framework, while several of Washington's central objectives appear to have been postponed, diluted or left unresolved.

Iran Says No Final Approval Yet

Despite growing optimism, Iranian officials insist that no final agreement has yet been approved.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the text remains under review by Iran's leadership.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said major sections of the draft had been completed but blamed Washington's shifting positions for repeatedly disrupting negotiations.

Tehran has stressed that any final agreement must respect what it calls its“principled red lines.”

What Iran Appears To Gain

According to details of the leaked 14-point draft memorandum, Iran stands to secure many of the objectives it has pursued since the conflict began.

Among the most significant provisions are:



Suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products and energy exports.

Restoration of access to billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds.

Release of $24 billion in blocked assets during the negotiation process.

Removal of naval restrictions and blockades.

U.S. commitments regarding Iranian sovereignty and non-interference.

A freeze on new sanctions and military deployments.

Prospects for reconstruction assistance reportedly valued at more than $300 billion. Recognition that future negotiations will focus primarily on nuclear issues and sanctions relief.

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Equally significant for Tehran is what appears to be missing from the framework.

The leaked text excludes discussions on Iran's ballistic missile programme and its support for regional allied movements-two issues Washington has long sought to place at the centre of negotiations.

Iranian media have also emphasised that Tehran would retain authority over the Strait of Hormuz and would not surrender control over shipping arrangements established during the conflict.

What Has Washington Achieved?

The apparent imbalance has sparked debate over whether the United States has secured meaningful gains after months of military confrontation.

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At first glance, Washington appears to have obtained only a limited number of concrete concessions.

The Trump administration is expected to present the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as its most significant achievement. The waterway remains one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, carrying a substantial share of global oil shipments. Its closure during the conflict rattled energy markets and disrupted international shipping.

Washington can also point to Iran's renewed commitment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) not to acquire nuclear weapons.

For the Trump administration, that commitment provides a basis for future negotiations focused on Iran's nuclear activities.

However, the draft framework does not appear to require Iran to dismantle its nuclear infrastructure, halt uranium enrichment, or curtail its missile programme. Nor does it appear to address Tehran's regional alliances-a long-standing priority for successive US administrations.

Instead, nuclear issues would be deferred to a separate 60-day negotiation process.

Trump Irked By Leaks

Trump, who has repeatedly declared victory since launching military action against Iran and insisted that Tehran had been defeated, reacted angrily on Friday to reports detailing the proposed framework.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth,” he added, describing the Iranians as“very dishonorable people to deal with.”

The president's comments came less than 24 hours after he threatened fresh strikes against Iran before abruptly calling them off, saying Iran's Supreme Leader had approved a proposed settlement.

Trump later told reporters he expected a signing ceremony in Europe over the weekend, with Vice President JD Vance representing the United States.

The sharp reaction suggested growing frustration within the White House over a narrative increasingly shaped by leaks from Tehran, many of which portray Iran as having secured the bulk of its demands while conceding relatively little in return.

Road To A Final Treaty

Under the proposed framework, the current understanding would serve as a bridge toward a broader agreement.

The draft envisions a 60-day period of intensive negotiations aimed at resolving nuclear issues, sanctions relief and economic reconstruction. It also calls for the creation of a joint monitoring mechanism and eventual endorsement through a United Nations Security Council resolution.

Whether the framework survives political scrutiny in Tehran, Washington and regional capitals remains uncertain.

For now, however, the emerging contours of the deal suggest a striking reality: after months of war, the most tangible American gains appear to be the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a pathway to future nuclear negotiations, while Iran seems poised to secure many of the economic and strategic objectives it has demanded from the outset.