Ensure 'Impregnable Security Grid' During Amarnath Yatra: Shah

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed security agencies to establish a multi-layered and impregnable security grid along the Amarnath Yatra routes and at major tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage beginning on July 3.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the preparedness for the 57-day Yatra, Shah stressed that the safety of pilgrims remains the top priority of the Narendra Modi-led government and called for close coordination among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies.

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The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, CRPF Director General G.P. Singh and other senior security and administrative officials.

According to officials, Shah directed authorities to strengthen the existing security framework through extensive use of modern technology, including drones, CCTV surveillance systems and advanced monitoring mechanisms, to enhance situational awareness and threat response capabilities.

He instructed that senior officers from the CAPFs and Jammu and Kashmir Police remain deployed at key camp locations and continuously monitor security and logistical arrangements throughout the duration of the pilgrimage.

Reviewing preparedness for the Yatra, the Home Minister emphasised the need for comprehensive arrangements for pilgrim registration, accommodation, healthcare services and disaster management. He called for seamless coordination among departments to ensure efficient delivery of essential services.

Shah also directed authorities to register all individuals associated with the pilgrimage, including local service providers, and ensure the issuance of QR code-enabled identity cards. He further called for veterinary camps and health checks for animals used during the Yatra.

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The Home Minister said the movement of pilgrim batches should be regulated in accordance with prevailing weather conditions and forecasts to minimise risks and ensure safety along the routes.

Emphasising the need for a broader security framework, Shah directed that robust security arrangements be put in place not only along the pilgrimage routes but also at major tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir so that pilgrims and visitors can travel safely.

He further instructed officials to maintain adequate disaster management preparedness and ensure effective coordination among all agencies to deal with any eventuality.

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The annual Amarnath Yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the Himalayas will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28. Pilgrims will undertake the journey through the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district.